She’s No Longer Paying For Her Sister’s Wedding After She Excluded Her Daughter From Being The Flower Girl

shchus - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

She offered to pay for most of the wedding catering because she believed she and her daughter were part of the celebration. That’s what family means, right?

So when her sister said the wedding was now child-free, and casually added that her daughter was too much for the vibe, it didn’t just sting.

It changed everything. Because if her kid’s not welcome, neither is her money. And she’s tired of being treated like her support matters more than her daughter does.

This 34-year-old woman has a 32-year-old sister named Chloe, who is having a wedding in six months. Chloe’s dream has always been to have a lavish, over-the-top wedding.

She makes excellent money, so she told Chloe she would pay for nearly the majority of her catering costs. Chloe was elated and thrilled that she was doing something so generous for her.

Then, Chloe asked her 7-year-old daughter, Lily, to be the flower girl, so she was busy trying to find a dress for Lily to wear.

A week ago, Chloe phoned her to say she had changed her mind and was now having a child-free wedding. She was blindsided and brought up Lily.

“…She straight-up said Lily’s ‘a bit too energetic’ and she wanted a more ‘serene vibe.’ She even suggested I hire a babysitter so Lily could ‘watch from afar.’ Yeah, seriously,” she explained.

“I told her if my daughter isn’t welcome, then neither is my money. I offered support under the assumption my kid (aka immediate fam) was part of the day.”

shchus – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Chloe lost it, said I’m selfish and ruining her dream day over a ‘tiny thing.’ Now our parents are guilt-tripping me and saying I’m the [jerk] for going back on my promise.”

She’s left wondering if she’s in the wrong for pulling the money she offered to Chloe after Chloe chose to exclude Lily.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski