Her Dream Dress Cost $480. The Alterations? $715.

  |  
Jul 24, 2025
Women in a bridal shop, a smiling Black bride in her 20s tries on a lace wedding dress, a blonde White woman consultant in her 40s in a pink suit adjusts it, and a light-skinned woman watches.
Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

One bride thought she had found the dress of her dreams until she got slapped with a jaw-dropping bill for alterations.

TikToker Alexa (@flyinghranch_co) is getting married in September. Back in December, she bought a wedding dress from a dress shop. So, she has now had the dress for several months.

At the time, she paid for the dress at the front desk, and it was ordered and shipped to her. They also scheduled a dress fitting appointment to see what alterations needed to be made. This month, she went to the appointment and had the most abysmal experience.

First of all, she drove an hour and a half to the shop, and when she arrived, she discovered that their air conditioning wasn’t working.

She stood on the podium, sweating with all these lights shining down on her. The shop girls had to keep sitting down every five minutes so they didn’t pass out due to the heat.

The fitting took a total of two hours. At the end, a lady came out with an iPad. Alexa didn’t really know what she was looking at since the lady did not speak English, but she saw what looked like a receipt for $715. Her dress was only $480.

Finally, after some back and forth, she was able to understand that she was being charged $715 for dress alterations.

She was told it was standard procedure and that she should’ve been notified, but no one had ever called to talk to her about it.

Alexa was super confused and didn’t know what the proper protocol was because she had never been married or bought fancy dresses before.

The lady started raising her voice at Alexa, which is when the manager stepped in and told Alexa that she could take her dress and go home if she didn’t want any alterations done.

They took the pins out of her dress as Alexa fought to hold back her tears. The manager offered to give her a discount and apologized profusely, but Alexa just wanted to go home.

She went back to her car and called her mom to tell her about what happened. Her mom called the store and spoke to the manager. Again, the manager was very apologetic.

Alexa was just thrown off by the whole situation and had not expected alterations to cost that much money. She felt totally embarrassed and mortified by the misunderstanding.

@flyinghranch_co

It’s the next day and I feel better, but in the moment…I was so mortified, so sad and it ruined my whole day. #weddingtiktok #weddingdress #emotional #dressfitting #bridalshop #bride #gettingmarried

? original sound – Alexa Rene
By Emily Chan
Emily  Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content.

