She Banned Her Dad From Walking Her Down The Aisle Since He Skipped Every Important Moment In Her Life So Far

Jul 25, 2025
Beautiful bride girl in wedding dress with bouquet of flowers, outdoors portrait.
satura_ - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Tradition dictates that your dad walks you down the aisle when it’s your turn to be the bride. But what happens when your dad has fallen short and skipped out on every important moment in your life; does he still deserve to have the honor of giving you away on your wedding day?

This woman is getting married in a year, and everyone wants to know who will be walking her down the aisle. The issue is, she already banned her dad from that special role, and she’s not sure how to break that news to the inquiring minds around her.

Her dad was neither barbaric nor brutal. He simply wasn’t actively in her life; he was more like a ghost than a parent.

“Birthday parties? Missed them. School plays? Didn’t show up. When I had my first panic attack at 15, it was my mom who drove me to the ER while he was out drinking with coworkers,” she explained.

“When I moved into my first apartment, he texted, ‘Congrats, that’s it. He never visited. Now that I’m engaged and planning a wedding, suddenly he’s calling me. Offering to help. Telling relatives how proud he is.”

“And maybe I should just let him have this moment, but I can’t. I told him I’d be walking alone. He sounded so hurt. He said, ‘I thought you’d forgive me by now.’ And I just said, ‘Forgiveness doesn’t mean I pretend you were there.'”

She feels so terribly guilty, it’s devouring her as we speak. Many people have weighed in and stuck up for her dad, insisting that he is attempting to be there for her now.

He’s older and wiser, but she’s sick of everyone prioritizing her dad’s feelings over her own. There’s no way around it; her dad was not there for her when she needed him. He was not involved then, so she feels he’s not entitled to be included in her special day now.

Do you think she’s wrong for preventing her dad from walking her down the aisle when she gets married?

Beautiful bride girl in wedding dress with bouquet of flowers, outdoors portrait.
satura_ – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

I believe that you can’t just pick and choose what moments you want to be a part of, so her dad doesn’t deserve to be by her side on one of the most important days of her life.

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read
