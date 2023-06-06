He Went Out On A Date With a Girl Who Lost A Cat She Was Catsitting For And Then She Told Him She Went To Jail

Going on dates can result in some of the weirdest experiences of your life. There are a lot of eccentric characters out there who display odd behaviors that will leave you in a cloud of confusion.

A TikTok user named Andre Stone (@andrestone12) went out on a date with a girl who lost a cat she was catsitting. But then, when he discovered she had gone to jail before, that was the last straw for him.

He met this girl on a dating app, and they decided to link up. So he drove over to pick her up. When he located the girl, he saw she didn’t have any shoes on and was wearing a very revealing outfit. The outfit had a very deep V-neck and was cut in a way that showed off her entire thigh.

Then, they headed to a coffee shop. They had fifteen minutes to kill while waiting for their coffees, so the girl asked if they could check on a cat she was catsitting for.

Andre agreed and drove her down the street to the apartment where the cat was. Ten to fifteen minutes had passed when she finally came out and admitted she had lost the cat.

Andre asked if she needed help finding the cat, but she brushed it off, saying that the owner wouldn’t be back for a couple of days and she would figure out what to do later.

The owner had told her that the cat was a new kitten, so it needed to be locked in the bathroom in order to prevent it from escaping.

But the girl said she just couldn’t bring herself to lock up the cat because she had been in jail too many times to do that to another living being.

Andre raised his eyebrows in alarm at that piece of information. He asked if she had been arrested for participating in protests since her dating profile stated she was an activist.

