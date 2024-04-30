The Father Of Her Child Proposed To Her In Public At A Fancy Restaurant, But It Was Just A Cruel Prank With A Ring Pop Inside The Box

Some April Fools’ jokes can actually be really funny, but unfortunately, many people take the day as an opportunity to play tricks that are unusually cruel and just plain unforgivable.

TikToker Taylor (@iamtaylorjaee) was recently a victim of that kind of deception. The father of her child proposed to her in public at a restaurant as an April Fools’ prank.

She has been with the father of her child for two years. On April 1st, she came home from work to find a slinky dress lying on the bed in their bedroom.

The dress was her favorite color, which was blue. There was also a notecard on top of the dress that read, “Just because you’re so beautiful to me, and I love you.”

Then, she received a text message from him asking if she had seen the dress yet. Then, he told her to wear it and meet him at a restaurant. So, she got ready and went on her way to the restaurant.

When she arrived, she noticed that it was super fancy. He greeted her at the door as she walked in and led her to their table.

At the table, he pulled out her chair for her and told her to get whatever she wanted on the menu. She was so happy that she couldn’t stop grinning from ear to ear. They talked, laughed, and enjoyed the food together. At one point, she asked him what the special occasion was.

That was when he pulled a small box out of his pocket and got down on one knee. All eyes were on them as everyone in the restaurant turned to witness what was supposed to be a heartwarming moment.

She looked at him with a mixture of excitement and overwhelm, on the verge of tears because she couldn’t believe this was happening.

