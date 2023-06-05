Her Cat Hilariously Learned How To Adjust The Thermostat In Her Home

Animals can surprise us with the amount of intelligence they have. Sure, they can be trained to perform certain tasks and tricks, but when your pet figures out how to do something on their own, it’s even more impressive.

A woman named Mallory (@malloryhascats) posted a short 7-second clip on TikTok of her cat changing the temperature on a thermostat.

“So the cat has learned how to adjust the temperature. That is exactly what we needed,” said Mallory in the video.

In the clip, a black cat named Orion can be seen stretching his paws toward the thermostat and clawing at the screen.

His small head tilts to the side with curiosity at the numbers and colors changing on the screen.

Before Orion started playing with the thermostat, the temperature of Mallory’s home was set to 73 degrees Fahrenheit.

As the cat played around with the thermostat, the temperature fluctuated from 72, 74, 75, and ended back at 74 degrees.

He seemed especially engrossed with the workings of the thermostat when the screen turned bright orange at 75 degrees.

In the caption of the video, Mallory revealed that her partner was forced to alter the device’s settings so the temperature could only be adjusted through their smartphones.

