Her Fiancé Left Her Just Three Weeks Before Their Wedding, And She Only Found Out After She Got Home From Work, Realized He Had Moved Out, And Found A Note

This 26-year-old woman had been with her fiancé, who is 35, for five years. And they were supposed to be getting married very soon.

But, just three weeks before they were set to tie the knot, she returned home to find out that her fiancé had packed up all of his belongings and moved out.

On top of that, he left behind a note claiming that he did not want to get married anymore because they fought very often, and he could not live the rest of his life in a relationship like that.

“I can’t express how my heart dropped walking into the apartment and seeing all his stuff gone,” she recalled.

“My relationship and wedding dreams shattered.”

According to her, she had been waiting for a proposal for three years– and her fiancé had kept dangling it in front of her face.

He would even set timelines and claim he was going to propose within a certain timeframe. But those time periods would come and go, and she would be devastated.

Eventually, though, he obviously got down on one knee and popped the question– which she was thrilled about. Still, it appears that her fiancé was never truly ready to get married to her.

She only found that out after her fiancé moved out and left behind the note.

