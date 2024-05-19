She Asked Her 16-Year-Old Sister To Be A Bridesmaid But Doesn’t Want Her To Attend Her Bachelorette Party, And Her Mom Is Angry About It

If you’re an older sibling, have you ever felt pressured to let one of your younger siblings tag along with you to somewhere you don’t want them to go?

One bride-to-be is feeling pressured to include her youngest bridesmaid, her 16-year-old sister, on her bachelorette trip and doesn’t feel comfortable with it.

She’s 26-years-old and getting married soon. She and her bridal party plan to take a girls’ trip to Florida for a weekend for her bachelorette party. While she’d love to have all her bridesmaids there, one of them is a little too young. It’s her 16-year-old sister.

“Admittedly, I was a little hesitant to make her a bridesmaid because of our age difference,” she said.

“I was worried about uncomfortable situations arising, such as the [bachelorette]. However, I decided to ask her to be my bridesmaid because she is my sister, and I do want her to be a part of my day,” she continued.

“Four months ago, when my Maid of Honor invited all of us to the bachelorette party, I texted my mom to discuss the matter. I explained that while I don’t want my sister to feel excluded, this will be an adult trip where we will be drinking a lot.”

While discussing alternative plans for her sister with her mom, her mom suggested that she accompany her sister to Florida and stay in a separate condo on the beach with her so she could join the rest of the bridal party for dinner one night.

She was fine with that idea and felt it was a fair compromise. However, she later got a call from her mom, and the plans were changed.

“My mom [said] that she planned to drop my sister off with me that morning and for her to spend the entire day with us at the beach and that she would pick her up after dinner,” she recalled.

