She’s Considering Skipping Her Best Friend’s Wedding Because, Even After 21 Years Of Friendship, She Was The Only Person In Their Friend Group Not Asked To Be A Bridesmaid

This woman and her best friend have been close for 21 years. But, just last year, she wound up moving abroad, so she hasn’t seen her best friend in a year and a half.

Still, she always made sure to keep in regular contact with her best friend. That’s why, when she found out she was actually excluded from her friend’s bridal party, she was really hurt.

“My friend has included the rest of our friend group. I am the only one not included,” she revealed.

For some context, when she found out her friend was engaged, she also was given the wedding date and other important info. That way, she would have enough time to make arrangements and ensure she could attend the big day.

However, she never thought that after over two decades of friendship, she wouldn’t get asked to be a bridesmaid.

“I am probably wrong for assuming that I would be asked, and I am aware that I am making it about me. However, I am extremely hurt by this,” she explained.

Her friend had already asked everyone else in their group to be a part of the bridal party – including another woman who also lives abroad.

So, she’s upset that their “core friend group” will get to experience all parts of the wedding together – including the “build-up,” the “morning of,” and the “after” celebrations. Yet, she won’t get to be a part of any of it.

Not to mention, it’s going to cost her thousands of dollars to return back to her home country for this wedding.

