Her Sister’s Getting Married To A Guy She Met Six Months Ago, And Asked Everyone In Their Family To Help Pay For Her Wedding

This 32-year-old woman and her 28-year-old sister have always had some issues in their relationship, mostly due to their personalities and morals being different from one another’s.

While her sister loves to spend money on fanciful and expensive things, she tends to be more thoughtful about what she puts her money towards.

Her sister recently got engaged to her boyfriend of a mere six months and has instantly begun planning a wedding that matches her lavish lifestyle and expensive taste.

Along with her sister’s wedding announcement to the family, her sister expected all members of the immediate family to contribute financially towards her big day. The soon-to-be bride assumed that everyone would instantly agree to help her cover the expenses, which was a surprise to some.

“This came as a shock to me, as she had always been aware of my more practical and money-conscious approach to life,” she explained.

She attempted to kindly say no to her financial request, letting her know that she has been trying to save up for her own personal goals, including a larger space for her and her family to live in.

She explained that she didn’t feel comfortable spending her money on frivolous things, especially for another person, and especially on a relationship that had just begun not that long ago.

“I suggested they consider a more modest celebration that would still be meaningful without breaking the bank,” she said.

Unfortunately, her sister did not take this well at all! The future bride began calling her selfish, jealous, and not supportive of her and her relationship.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.