Her Friend Is Getting Married And Just Asked Her To Wear A Sweater Over Her Maid Of Honor Dress So Nobody Will See Her Blood Sugar Monitor

One woman is baffled after recently being asked by her friend to wear a sweater over her maid-of-honor dress at a summer wedding to hide her blood sugar monitor.

She’s 22-years-old, and her friend of the same age is getting married in about a year. Her friend plans to get married in the summer and asked her to be her maid of honor.

She was recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and has been wearing a small sensor on her arm to monitor her blood sugar levels.

A few days ago, while talking to the bride-to-be about her wedding plans, she was asked if she could wear a cardigan or sweater over her maid-of-honor dress to hide the blood sugar monitor so it wouldn’t be in pictures.

“Since the wedding is during the summer and she wants it outside, I know it’s going to be really hot, and heat can already affect my blood sugar, so I don’t want to, but she’s adamant that I wear one,” she said.

Although she could move the blood sugar monitor to a different location on her body that day, like her hip, thigh, or bottom, it feels uncomfortable in those locations when she wears her work uniform, so she doesn’t want to have it anywhere but her arm.

She’s doing some research and found a skin-colored patch that she could wear over the monitor for the wedding and will show that to her friend.

Plus, if any wedding guests or people looking at the wedding photographs see the monitor, she won’t be embarrassed.

