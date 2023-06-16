Here Are A Few Ideas For A Creative And Fun Engagement Party That You Can Throw

Engagement parties can be a super fun way to celebrate you and your new fiance with all of your friends. It will probably even get you that much more excited about getting married! A lot of newly engaged couples choose to have a fun and creative theme for their engagement celebration, and here are a few of our favorite engagement party ideas.

Film Night

Do you and your partner share a favorite movie? Set up a movie night and watch it with all of your friends.

There are a lot of ways you can go about this one. Roll out a red carpet and dress up for a movie premiere party or rent a screen projector and set up a classic drive-in movie.

Don’t forget the popcorn!

Be sure to provide fun movie snacks and drink for you and your guests. You could even plan out themed treats based on the movie that you are showing.

Backyard Barbeque

This simple idea is perfect for getting together with your loved ones and celebrating. Determine who is the grill master(s) of your group and ask if they will man the grill for your party.

Cook up some chicken, vegetables, kebabs; you name it! If the weather permits, doing this in a backyard creates great vibes for a low-key celebration.

