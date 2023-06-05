His Female Coworker Asked Him To Come To Her House And Help Her Paint In Exchange For A Home Cooked Meal, And He’s Doubting If This Is Really A Date

This guy has a female coworker who is 24-years-old, and throughout the past several months, things have gotten pretty flirtatious between them.

He’s having a hard time telling if she’s really that into him, though, and she is 6 years younger than he is, which does make him a little more careful.

Aside from that, his coworker is warm and welcoming to everyone in their office, so he’s not entirely positive about how much she does like him.

“We’ve had coffee at work a few times, but nothing outside the office besides having beers after Fridays at bars along with other colleagues,” he explained.

“When we are out with colleagues, I don’t really try to overly flirt with her, as I don’t want to make her uncomfortable in front of our colleagues.”

“She is very mature for her age and likes to generally hang out with people/friends who are a bit older than her.”

This week, he has been talking to her through social media, and additionally, their text messages have turned pretty flirty in nature.

He knows that she is about to move to the part of town where he lives, and she just asked him if he would like to come over to her place to help her paint a new room in her home.

She said she would be happy to make him her special home-cooked pasta and buy him some drinks in exchange for coming over and helping her out.

