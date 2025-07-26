His Date Walked Into The Bar, Left, And Texted Him He’s Not Her Type

CandyRetriever - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Dating apps have made it easier than ever to judge people in a split second (and sometimes without giving them a real chance at all).

Imagine showing up for a first date, putting yourself out there, and then getting a text that someone saw you, silently assessed your worth, and walked out without a word.

No conversation, no eye contact, no hello. Just a quiet rejection based on something she already knew from the photos, but decided to act on in the moment.

That kind of dismissal stings, even if it’s cloaked in politeness. Yes, honesty is better than pretending. But there’s a way to be honest without making someone feel invisible.

And no matter how well-intentioned, leaving someone sitting alone at a bar after a glimpse across the room doesn’t just feel like a missed connection. It feels like a punch to the gut.

This man organized a first date with a girl he met on a dating app. They arranged to meet up at a bar, and he got there before she did, so he took a seat.

As he was sitting there, waiting for her to arrive, he noticed that she had sent him a text. He opened it up and was shocked to see that she had walked in, spotted him, and promptly left.

Her excuse was that she thought he wasn’t exactly her type, but how can you be so judgmental, especially since he had photos of himself in his dating profile?

“I simply responded with ‘Ok, understood, thanks for letting me know,’ and never heard from her again,” he explained.

“All my profile photos are from the last year, so I don’t feel I misled her. It feels a bit like she stood me up. I can’t even be certain she ever stepped foot in the bar.”

“And even if she had, I feel a quick drink would have been the appropriate move. On the other hand, I kind of appreciate the brutal honesty and her not wanting to waste each other’s time.”

What are your thoughts on this first date that didn’t happen? Is it better to walk away right away if you’re not feeling it, or is one drink and a little grace the bare minimum we owe each other in modern dating?

