His Date Crashed A Car While Test Driving It

sementsova321 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @canned.dude is sharing about the worst date he’s ever heard of. So, his friend test drove a car with a girl for their second date.

During the drive, he realized that she was not from America, so she was not familiar with the rules of the road.

He and the car salesperson figured this out because she was not slowing down quickly enough after getting off the freeway. They told her to brake since she was driving at a speed of about 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Then, she hit a curb, and the car flew up for a second or two. It landed straight back down, and it was clear that the bumper was smashed.

The airbags had also gone off, and everyone was freaking out. When they got back to the dealership, there were 10 or 15 agents all gathered together, trying to figure out what to do.

The girl was not from America, and she did not have a car, so she also had no car insurance. They turned to @canned.dude’s friend and told him that someone had to pay for the car. He said that he didn’t even know her last name because this was only their second date.

He proceeded to grab her hand and walk out. As they were driving home, she had the audacity to be on her phone and looking up other dealerships so she could test drive some more cars.

He shut down that idea and told her that they were better off as friends. The date had been entirely too stressful for him.

If the date you plan involves heavy machinery, make sure they know how to use it first, so you don’t have to become financially liable for someone you barely even know. In the comments section, some TikTok users decided to chime in with their thoughts.

“Whaaat! That is beyond wild. Test driving cars as a first date seems kind of random, though—not in a bad way, although I guess after hearing this, maybe it is…” stated one user.

“My college house is still probably getting debt collection notices because a friend of my roommate who was from the U.K. crossed the pond, got too wasted, got his stomach pumped, and left our address with the hospital, then went back to London,” shared another.

