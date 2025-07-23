She Ditched Her Date On The Side Of The Road After He Used An EBT Card And Made Fun Of Her Car

Vasyl - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

She didn’t expect a perfect date, but she definitely didn’t expect to be mocked over seat covers that belonged to her mom, especially by someone who had just shown up in a spray-painted car and lied about his job.



He called her car low-quality. He laughed in her face. And somewhere between the museum and the second location, she realized this wasn’t just a mismatch, it was someone who thought tearing her down was flirting.



So she pulled over, told him to get out, and drove away. And now she’s wondering why she’s the one second-guessing it.

This 22-year-old girl met a 31-year-old man on a dating app, and they spent several days talking before she agreed to meet him for a first date.

This guy literally bragged to her about all of the exciting things that they would do, along with his super nice car, which he was going to pick her up with.

When the day of their date arrived, her date informed her that his Audi A5 was being worked on, so he had to borrow his brother’s car to come get her.

“Which ended up being a beat-up Saab with spray paint and stickers all over it. I decided to just drive my own car,” she explained.

“I met him at our first location, which was the museum. At the counter, he pulled out his EBT card so that we could get in for free, which was shocking. He told me he was an electrical engineer, so how would he qualify for EBT?”

The date went well enough, so when they were finished at the museum, they hopped into her car and started driving to a second location to continue spending time together.

Vasyl – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

As soon as this man saw her car, he began laughing and behaving in a weird way. She questioned him about what he found so hilarious, but he didn’t give her an answer.

Five minutes into their drive, the guy wanted to know if the car was hers, and she replied that it was gifted to her.

“He laughs and says, ‘I would’ve respectfully declined. Nissan Altimas are one of the [lowest-quality] cars on the market.’ I didn’t really know what to say after that (I have a 2021 Nissan Altima that I inherited after my mom died),” she added.

“He then says the girly seat covers don’t help and that I should go for an all black look. I tell him that they’re my mom’s seat covers (he already knew she died recently).”

“He then says, ‘I’m not sure why that matters. It doesn’t look good.’ I start getting a little pissed, and then I ask about his Audi and if he has any pics of it. He gets super defensive and continues to talk badly about my car. I pull over and tell him to get out. He’s somehow shocked, but gets out.”

So yeah, she literally ditched her date on the side of the road and drove off, but now she’s left wondering if she was too dramatic.

However, she felt upset that he clearly lied to her about his career and the car he owns, and he made her feel bad about her car on top of it.

Do you think she was wrong to kick this man out of her car?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski