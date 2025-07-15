She Ruined A Date After She Spilled Ice Cream On Herself And Gave The Guy The Ick

James - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Some people get the ick for the weirdest reasons, and this one might take the cone. She thought the date was going well: good food, casual conversation, and a little post-dinner ice cream.

But one drip on her shirt—handled with a laugh and a Tide pen—was apparently too much for him. By morning, he’d decided she wasn’t mature enough because she got messy.

Now she’s deleting the apps, still stunned that a perfectly normal human moment turned into a dealbreaker. Because if ice cream on a first date is too much for someone to handle…what happens when life actually gets sticky?

This 31-year-old woman was hoping she could find a nice man on the dating apps, but after the date she went on last Friday, she’s deleting them.

A 33-year-old guy invited her out to dinner, and it started out perfectly fine. The guy was pretty serious, and he didn’t really carry on the conversation, but he did want to chat about his career in accounting and soccer, since that’s his hobby.

So, dinner was alright, and when it was done, the guy told her that he was having fun and didn’t want their date to end.

She suggested that they take a walk down the street to grab ice cream, and he said it sounded like a great idea.

However, once they got to the ice cream shop, the guy declined to order anything when they reached the counter.

“Fine, I’m not forcing someone to have anything, but as he’s talking and walking, the ice cream in my cone started to melt a bit, and I dripped some on my shirt,” she explained.

“I laughed it off a bit, saying oops, and I got out my Tide pen and cleaned it off. He was a bit miffed about it, I felt, and suddenly had to call it a night because he had an early morning, sure that’s fine.”

“I go home, and the next morning I see a message from him saying he doesn’t see us going further because he felt like I should be more mature for my age, and that being messy is not cute.”

It’s not like she wanted to make a mess of herself on a first date, but she was shocked at how rude this guy was over a little bit of ice cream on her shirt, of all things.

She’s left laughing about it, and she’s still puzzled as to how this gave him the ick.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

