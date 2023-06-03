Just Like The Laid-Back Vibes Of A Summer Vacation, Beach Waves Are Nothing But Easy To Achieve, And Here’s How You Can Do It

Summer is getting closer, and the air is getting warm enough to start taking your shorts out of your closet. It’s time to perfect that effortless coastal style and aesthetic, starting with beach wave hair.

Similar to the relaxed and laid-back vibes of a summer vacation, this hairstyle is one of the most simple to achieve. There are a few different ways to go about creating the look, but it’s really all about personal preference.

1. Leave Your Hair In Braids

Arguably the easiest method to give your hair a natural wave to it is to leave your hair in braids for a while. This technique is free, simple, and uses zero heat on your hair.

Before you go to bed, try braiding your hair and sleeping with the braids still in. By the time you take them out in the morning, your hair will be wavey and all ready for the day ahead.

Spritz some hairspray in your locks if you want them to stay as they are, or you can let the waves fall out naturally throughout the day.

2. Apply Sea Salt Spray

Not all of us are lucky enough to live by the ocean or let the natural sea air do its magic on our hair, adding beautiful waves and volume. So, sea salt sprays have become a popular alternative to recreating this look.

There are tons of options on the market when it comes to finding your perfect sea salt spray. Simply spritz the product into your damp hair after the shower, and watch it wave up as it dries. Plus, these sprays often smell like salt air or coconuts, helping you to really channel that summer vacation vibe!

