Lip Gloss Is Nothing New, But Cherry Lip Gloss Is Trending For Summer

It looks like cherry lip gloss is trending for the summer! The ultra-shiny gloss with a reddish tint aim to give your lips the appearance of sweet, fruity candy.

While red lipstick will always be a classic, cherry gloss has a more carefree, brightening effect that really screams summertime.

Lip gloss is nothing new, of course. It’s one of the first makeup-related products that most young girls ever get.

The versatility of lip gloss makes it so that you can wear it without a full face of makeup or with an intense smoky eye look.

So for those who like to keep their makeup minimal, applying a tube of cherry lip gloss is all you need to elevate your look.

It provides a boost of color, instantly making you appear more refreshed while still staying subtle and natural-looking. You can also pair it with soft lipsticks and lip liners for those days when you want to go the extra mile.

Gloss tends to focus more on administering a luxurious shine, but it also contains hydrating ingredients that help to make your lips seem plumper, healthier, and fuller.

If you would rather go for something moodier and more pronounced, try the cherry cola lips, which are inspired by the delightfully fizzy and deliciously sweet soda.

You’ll need a darker shade with brown hues layered underneath your cherry lip gloss. You might not think brown and red will go well together, but the unexpected color combination totally works!

