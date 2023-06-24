She Lost Her Engagement Ring On The Streets Of Tokyo And Miraculously Managed To Get It Back When A Stranger Found It

Losing a sentimental item in a major city is an experience no one wants to have. The stress, grief, and little hope you’re left with can be so hard to manage, but you would do anything to try to retrieve the item that means so much to you.

Leave it up to the power of the internet to provide helpful advice and ideas that you would never have thought of on your own!

TikTok user Ariel Winton-Jones (@arielwintonjones) shares the incredible story of how she lost and found her engagement ring in the streets of Tokyo, Japan.

Losing an engagement ring would give anyone deep anxiety and sadness, but this ring was even more special to Ariel than you can imagine.

She was very close with her father, having a friendship-like relationship for many years. Sadly, her father passed away just three months before her wedding.

Her engagement ring was so meaningful because in it was the same diamond that her dad had used to propose to her mother.

This ring gave her a daily reminder of him and was something she held near and dear to her heart.

During their time in Toyko, Ariel, and her husband partook in lots of fun activities, including joining a workout class at a local gym in an attempt to fight their serious jetlag.

While completing the pull-up portion of the workout, Ariel’s hands started to become sore, so she decided to remove all of her rings, and her husband put them in his pocket for the time being.

