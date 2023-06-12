She Thinks The Reason Why Guys Never Want To Seriously Date Her Is That She’s Just Not Attractive Enough, And She Feels Humiliated

This 21-year-old girl has never ended up in a serious relationship before, and she’s convinced she knows the reason why.

Instead of guys wanting to seriously date her, they just quickly suggest that they should be friends with benefits or hook up casually.

Nothing ever materializes that is committed and serious for her, and she’s pretty defeated over this.

Some people have mentioned to her it must be because she’s young that her romantic life is going this way, but she isn’t convinced.

“A lot of these men that offer casual relationships to me are quick to get in relationships with other women or have a dream girl in mind,” she explained.

“Also, before anyone says that, they must be attracted to you somewhat, or they wouldn’t go out with you or make these offers.”

“To that, I say there are many people who have lower standards for FWB and casual relationships. I feel like at most I’m passable looking to most men, but I’m never anyone they would show off.”

She has attempted to go for guys that she believes are pretty much the same level of attractiveness as she is, but they haven’t acted any different.

So, she’s starting to think the real reason why guys aren’t interested in her is because she’s not good-looking enough to warrant a larger investment of their time.

