She Went On A Dinner Date With A Guy Who Made Her Pay After Claiming To Have Forgotten His Wallet, But Then He Creepily Followed Her Home

Regardless of your level of dating experience, you will undoubtedly have more than a few bad dates on your journey for love.

TikToker Heavenly McDonald-Moore (@heavenly_mcmoore) is describing what happened on one of her worst dates ever.

So she was out on a dinner date with a guy she met on Bumble. When it came time to pay, he fumbled around in his pockets for a bit, then infomed her that he had forgotten his wallet.

She ended up paying for both of their meals because she really wanted the date to end as soon as possible.

As they headed out to the parking lot, he awkwardly walked her to her car for some reason unknown to her.

Right after the date was over, she called her best friend while driving home. Suddenly, she noticed a car that was following behind her. And it was her date.

Heavenly lived an hour south away from the restaurant they were just at. And she knew for a fact her date lived near the airport, which was in the totally opposite direction she was going.

She considered getting off at a random exit to see if he would continue following her. But she decided to take a different approach instead.

She texted him, telling him she had already called the police, and they knew exactly where she was and that he was following her.

