She’s Demonstrating The Hilarious Difference Between How Dog Owners And People Without Dogs Answer The Door

If you have a dog, you know they go bonkers at the sound of the doorbell ringing. So when you visit the house of a non-dog owner, you marvel at the silence and lack of barking.

TikToker Kat (@agirlandadoodle) and her dog Oliver demonstrate the difference between how people without dogs answer the door and how dog owners answer the door in a short skit.

The twelve-second viral video received over three million views.

The clip starts off with Kat answering the door as someone who does not have a dog. She opened the door as wide as it could go, casually leaning against the door frame. Then, she invited an imaginary guest inside her home, all while leaving the door ajar.

But for dog owners, opening the door is no easygoing affair and cannot be handled in such a relaxed manner.

The video transitioned to a scene of Kat posing as a dog owner, which wasn’t hard to do since she really does have a dog.

Kat can be seen opening the door just a crack and peeking her head out at a visitor. She apologized to the visitor as Oliver began poking his nose through the gap, attempting to get outside.

To prevent Oliver from escaping, Kat wedged her body in the space between the door. In between talking to the guest, she shushed Oliver, trying to get him to calm down.

Then, she apologized for not inviting the visitor in because of the dog.

