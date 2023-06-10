She’s Sharing Her Tips For First-Time Travelers, In Case You’re Planning A Trip Overseas

International travel can be stressful, especially if it’s your first time doing it. As a result, there are several details you might overlook when preparing for your trip.

TikToker Bekky Khera (@bekkykhera) is sharing some tips for first-time travelers who are preparing for a trip overseas. And even if you have traveled internationally before, it’s nice to have a quick refresher.

So first of all, remember that different countries have different voltages and outlets. For example, if you’re traveling from the United States to Europe, your hair tools–hair dryer, curling iron, flatiron–are most likely not going to work unless they are specifically made for travel.

Hair tools labeled with the phrase “dual voltage” will be fit for use outside of your home country. If they are not made for travel, you can buy a converter.

However, converters often blow a fuse, causing your hair tool to break and possibly even a power outage in the hotel or lodging you’re staying at. Therefore, a dual voltage tool is recommended.

Next, go check the expiration date on your passport. Your passport needs to be valid for six months in order for you to enter most countries. The validation period starts six months from the time you return from your trip, not from leaving your trip.

Third, always decline the conversion rate. Whether you’re taking money out of an ATM or using a credit card, you should pay in local currency.

If you try to pay in your home currency, there will most likely be additional fees, and your purchase will end up being more expensive than anticipated.

Number four, don’t use debit cards. The only time you should use a debit card during your international trip is when you’re taking cash out of an ATM. The rest of your transactions should be made with a credit card.

