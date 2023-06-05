She’s Showing You Step By Step How She Does An Overnight Blowout

The blowout hairstyle is one that is wanted by so many and is a classic and effortless look that really adds volume and life to your hair. Unfortunately, this style can be a bit difficult to achieve, leaving you to spend a lot of time and/or money.

TikTok creator Yesenia (@yeshipolitoo) shows an amazing hack that will help you to achieve this coveted look overnight.

“This technique helps me maintain my hair blowout through the week,” Yesenia writes in her video’s description.

“Perfect and easy for when you’re trying to prep for a morning when you won’t have much time to style your hair.”

To start, split your hair into two big sections, bringing the top section over the top of your head and securing it down with a clip.

Once it’s clipped, take the hair that is now in front of your face and spray a bit of your favorite hairspray on it.

Then, take a curling iron with a large barrel, and use it to roll that same section of hair toward your face.

Remove the curling iron from your hair and roll that section you just curled up with a hair roller. The one that Yesenia uses in her video is soft to the touch and is bendable.

If you don’t have something like this, consider touring a traditional hair roller or even a rolled-up sock.

