She’s Upset That Her Parents Are Only Giving Her $7,000 For Her Wedding

It’s no secret that weddings can be extremely expensive. Unless you’re eloping at a courthouse, getting married in a venue with more than 50 guests and a reception with food and drinks to follow can cost thousands of dollars.

One woman is upset with the sum of money her parents are offering up for her wedding and thinks she got the short end of the stick.

She is planning her upcoming wedding with her fiancé. Although she loves him so much that she’d marry him in a courthouse with no guests, her family is pushing her to have a big wedding with around 200 guests.

“I know in today’s world it is no longer socially expected for the bride’s family to pay for the whole wedding the way they used to,” she said.

“But I finally got a number back from my parents. It’s not even enough to cover the venue and food even if we picked the cheapest option possible.”

Her parents are willing to pay $7,000 for her wedding, which many people would think is an incredibly generous offer.

However, with the experience she’s had with her parents, she feels deep down they could offer her more, especially since they’re the ones who want her to have a large wedding.

When she was little, her parents were quite poor and had to work very hard to get to where they are now.

Her siblings came along much later than her, so her childhood looked very different from theirs. When she was 18, she was kicked out of the house and had to find her own way in the world.

