This Golden Retriever Was Caught Stealing An Entire Steak As His Mom Was Trying To Cut Him Tiny Pieces Of It

If you’ve ever owned a large dog, you’re probably familiar with this scenario.

Picture this: you’ve just gotten home from a long day at work and feel like cooking up something tasty for yourself.

So, you spend an hour preparing and cooking your meal before turning your back for one second while it sits on the kitchen counter. Then, when you go to grab your food, you notice that your dog has snatched it off the counter.

It’s something that happens to dog owners at least once, especially if you have a larger dog that can manage to snatch things off of higher surfaces.

One golden retriever’s owner recently went viral after he snatched up an entire steak!

TikTok user Mandy (@monte_the_golden) has an account dedicated to her gorgeous golden named Monte.

“It’s Monte’s world, and I’m just living in it,” reads her bio.

A video Mandy created using a voice effect filter, so it seemed as though Monte was speaking as she narrated him stealing a steak, has gone crazy viral with over 1.9 million likes.

“They were trying to cut me up some little tiny nibblets of steak,” says “Monte” in the video as he’s seen with his mouth wrapped around a beautiful cut of steak while Mandy struggles to get it back.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.