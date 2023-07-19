A Guy Invited Her Out To Eat At A Fancy Restaurant Located On His Mom And Dad’s Private Island, But When It Came Time To Pay The Check, He Said He Forgot His Wallet

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably heard snippets of the song “Area Codes” by Kali used in countless videos. One line that has been a favorite among TikTok users is, “He be feeding me pasta and lobster.”

TikToker Nicole (@petty_netti) is zeroing in on that particular lyric and asking viewers where to find guys who will buy her pasta and lobster. Because on the most recent date she went on, the guy didn’t buy her a single thing.

So this guy named Matthew invited her out to eat at a fancy restaurant located on his parents’ private island. She drove an hour to get there, expecting to be wined and dined without having to worry about the bill later on.

Toward the end of their meal, she got up to use the restroom before the check arrived at their table. And as she returned from the bathroom, she noticed that the waiter had brought the check over.

But when it came time to pay the bill, Matthew told her that he had accidentally left his wallet at home and asked her to cover it.

He claimed that he didn’t have Venmo, Zelle, or any other digital payment service. Nicole inquired if he even had a bank account, and he responded by saying he would give her cash when they got back to his parents’ house.

He kept apologizing about it, which only annoyed Nicole. She wouldn’t have minded paying for her own meal, but he was the one who invited her on the date. Therefore, he should be buying her dinner, not the other way around. And not to mention the time she spent getting to the restaurant in the first place.

This was also their third date, and he hadn’t paid for any of the previous dates. The other dates didn’t require any money. For example, they went golfing on his parents’ private golf course, which was completely free.

When they returned to his parents’ house, he quickly jumped out of the car. But he wasn’t rushing to pay her back. Instead, he proceeded to cancel the next two dates they had planned.

