His Wife Thinks An Open Marriage Will Save Their Relationship And Revive Their Chemistry

Five years ago, this 31-year-old man started dating his 30-year-old wife. Fast forward to now, and they’re married with two little kids.

Throughout the first year of dating his wife, their chemistry was off the charts. As time wore on, their personal life certainly took a hit, especially since he’s not as adventurous as his wife is.

In the second year of their relationship, they sat down and had a discussion about their different preferences, and for the next few months, things were good before dwindling again.

“I do desire my wife and love her with everything I feel inside of me, so it’s not a case of “she’s ugly now” – I just don’t have a big drive naturally,” he explained.

Adding kids to the equation certainly adds more of a challenge to finding some private time to keep the fire alive.

All along, he and his wife have excelled at communicating openly and honestly with one another, and that’s one solid part of their marriage.

“We have always been on the same page with directly talking about “a relationship shouldn’t be open if you desire other people; you end the relationship and go seek it,” he added.

“So now we are here, where she feels her…needs aren’t met through the relationship (I don’t disagree), she also feels “terrified” of the thought of only having one partner rest of life and now wants to feel “free and desired” in order to reignite our relationship. She has also added it could also ”just” be kissing, and not anything more.”

He doesn’t want his marriage to be over. He loves his wife, and she loves him as well. They align with nearly everything in their lives; they just don’t agree on this one single thing.

