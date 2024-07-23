He Wants To Ask Out His Female Best Friend, But He’s Worried He’s Too Deep In The Friend Zone

Have you ever fallen in love with a best friend? It can be a scary thing to admit, but many people would agree that it’s best to share how you feel instead of bottling it up.

One man is unsure what to do after realizing he’s fallen in love with his best friend, and one of their mutual friends told him it’d be “disastrous” if he told her how he felt.

He’s 23 and met a girl who’s the same age three years ago. That girl quickly became his best friend, as they were so much alike, had a lot in common, and felt “attached at the hip” almost instantly.

Since meeting his best friend, neither of them has had any interesting updates regarding their dating life.

He knew this was because he didn’t really feel the urge to date. He was happy with how his life was going and realized it was because he had his best friend in his life.

“A few weeks ago, I had a lightbulb moment and realized that the feelings I have for her are romantic,” he said.

“It’s like the feeling itself didn’t change, just my understanding did. It was literally like, I have no idea why she makes me feel so good.”

Taking these feelings seriously, he decided to sit with his emotions for a while, debating if he’d be comfortable dating his best friend. After a while, he decided he was. Then, he finally worked up the courage to admit his feelings to a mutual friend, but he didn’t get the reaction he had hoped for.

“He just said [it] seemed like it [would] be disastrous,” he recalled.

