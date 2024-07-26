Her Friend Has Been Sleeping With Her Fiancé For Months, And She’s Getting Married Next Friday

For the last three years, this 31-year-old woman has been with her 36-year-old fiancé, and he proposed to her a year ago on their anniversary trip.

They went to Hawaii, and he very romantically wrote in the sand, “Will you marry me?” She started crying and, of course, said yes.

Her fiancé is supportive and kind, and their wedding is happening next Friday. They picked a special day to tie the knot; it’s their three-year anniversary.

She’s been excitedly waiting for her wedding day and looking forward to living her whole life alongside her fiancé.

Recently, she’s noticed her fiancé has been working longer hours (he’s an IT tech), but despite that, he’s been spending quality time with her.

Back when she started dating her fiancé, she also became friends with a woman who was in her fiancé’s social circle.

In time, her fiancé started being closer friends with this woman, too. She eventually asked her to be a bridesmaid at her wedding as their friendship was that important to her.

Several weeks ago, her fiancé got home from work and told her an insane story about this friend of hers.

Apparently, her fiancé went to a bar after finishing work and witnessed her friend getting hit on by a guy even though she had too much to drink.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.