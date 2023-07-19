He’s Turning A Classic Comfort Food Into A Portable Appetizer With His Recipe For Spicy Chicken And Waffle Sliders

Chicken and waffles is a mouthwatering combination that many people love to eat at any time of day.

It seems like an unlikely pairing because of the contrast of textures, with the crispy and salty chicken and sweet and squishy waffles. But when it’s done right, it’s absolutely glorious. So don’t knock it until you try it!

Some claim that the dish should be credited to a restaurant in Harlem, while others argue that it first appeared in Pennsylvania Dutch country.

However, they were simply just the first to popularize it. Chicken and waffles were actually created by enslaved African people, and the dish is now known for being a Southern staple.

TikToker Shay Spence (@theshayspence) is turning a classic comfort food into a portable appetizer with his recipe for miniature chicken and waffle sliders that encompasses sweet, savory, and spicy flavors.

Here’s what you’ll need to make them.

Ingredients:

12 frozen chicken nuggets or popcorn chicken

1 1/2 teaspoons of cayenne pepper

4 tablespoons of butter, melted

2 tablespoons of maple syrup

2 teaspoons of hot sauce

24 mini frozen waffles

Directions:

