After Her Stepdaughter Got Sick, She Canceled The Plans She Had With Her, And Then Her Husband Got Upset About It

This 29-year-old woman has been with her 35-year-old husband, John, for five years. He has an 11-year-old daughter named Ella, and the girl has become close with her as well as her 10-year-old niece Maddy.

But a recent change of plans has caused some arguments in the house, and she doesn’t think that she is in the wrong.

A few weeks ago, Ella saw an advertisement for a big festival event in their town, and Ella and Maddy both excitedly asked her if she would be willing to take them on the weekend. She agreed, thinking that it looked like a fun thing to go to.

When the day of the festival rolled around, Ella was super sick and ended up staying home with her mother. However, she still wanted to take Maddy to the event, who was feeling healthy and still excited to check it out.

“My niece still wanted to go, so we did, and we had a great time together. We got Ella a few little presents, and we missed her, but I didn’t see any reason for Maddy to miss out,” she explained.

By Monday, Ella was feeling better and attended school. There, Maddy gave her the gifts from the festival. This was a surprise to Ella because she didn’t realize that she and Maddy had still gone to the festival without Ella.

Maddy tried to share details about the day with her friend, but Ella was too upset to listen. Claiming that going to the festival was her own idea, Ella felt like they shouldn’t have gone to it without her. Resentful, Ella called her father and explained the situation.

She understood why Ella would be upset. After all, the situation was unfortunate, and Ella was just a young girl who was bummed out about missing a fun day with her friend. What she didn’t understand was why her husband ended up starting an argument about the situation and telling her that she was wrong not to cancel the whole day.

She didn’t get why John would make this such a big deal, especially when he knew that she and Maddy were going to the festival and had said nothing to her about it that day.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.