Have You Ever Wondered Why Dogs Like To Bury Things, Such As Their Toys Or Treats?

Have you ever seen your dog take a toy or treat and try to bury it in your backyard?

It’s a behavior frequently depicted by dogs in movies, shows, or even real life. But have you ever wondered why dogs like to bury things?

It’s a behavior that ranges from dogs of all sizes, from tiny terriers to big bloodhounds.

The instinct to bury things is an impulse that dates all the way back to their ancestors, wild wolves. For wolves, burying is a survival tactic.

If they ever had a surplus of food and needed to store it for later, they’d find a spot to dig a hole and bury their food to keep it safe from other animals.

While this behavior can be found in all dogs, today, we mostly see it in dogs that were bred for hunting and scavenging, like dachshunds, beagles, and basset hounds.

In this day and age, dogs have gone from burying large animal carcasses in the woods to their favorite bones or treats in the backyard.

While digging and burying is normal behavior for dogs, you may want to talk to your veterinarian if you notice your pup is doing it frequently because it could be a sign of anxiety. Burying soothes some dogs, and they use it as a coping mechanism when something stresses them out.

But of course, for some dogs, digging and burying is a form of entertainment, and they simply love to do it. Not to mention, it’s a great way to keep themselves busy if they’re bored.

