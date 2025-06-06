She Refused To Give Up On The Elderly Shelter Dog No One Would Let Her Adopt, And She Finally Brought Her Home

One day in January, TikToker Megan (@spookypetlady) went to the animal shelter to look for a dog for her in-laws.

Megan has a soft spot for senior dogs, so when she saw a senior basset hound named Ethel at the shelter, she knew she had to adopt her.

However, the dog was not available for adoption at the shelter because she was being shipped to an animal rescue center.

Megan refused to let Ethel slip through her fingers, so she spoke with animal control but didn’t really get anywhere.

Months later, on April 16, she went online and searched for basset hounds in East Tennessee. She found a basset hound rescue center in Knoxville and saw a picture of Ethel. Megan immediately called the rescue and was told that Ethel had a pending adoption.

A couple of weeks later, the rescue let Megan know that Ethel’s adoption had fallen through, and she was now the next candidate.

After a virtual home visit was conducted, Megan was approved to adopt Ethel. In May, she brought Ethel home.

Ethel got along well with Megan’s other dogs. She has settled into her new home and loves to play with her toys.

Several TikTok users in the comments section were moved to tears by this heartwarming story with a happy ending. Some also shared about the basset hounds they ended up rescuing.

“I can’t understand why a shelter would send an animal who can safely be around other animals and humans to a rescue and refuse an interested/responsible person who wants to give them a family. So strange, but I’m truly happy for you that you got to bring her home. I can just tell she is going to have an amazing life with you,” wrote one user.

“I had a basset named Trimble, a rescue from an abusive home. She was one of the most beautiful souls I’ll ever know. I hope Ethel brings you half as much love,” commented another.

“I love this post so much. I, too, love basset hounds. I took in a basset when she was 12…she lived to be 16 1/2. Her name was Daisy. She was an awesome dog. Have fun with your Ethel,” added someone else.

