He Accidentally Broke Off His Sister’s Engagement By Revealing That She Couldn’t Have Kids To Her Fiancé

This 37-year-old man has a 29-year-old sister who recently got engaged to a guy named Derek. And she thinks that Derek is the love of her life.

Prior to the engagement, his sister and her fiancé dated for approximately a year and a half. So, he and his family started to get to know Derek at the beginning of this year.

“We all love Derek– especially my dad and I. We watch F1 (Formula 1) every weekend together with the rest of our friends,” he said.

So, after his sister announced the engagement about three weeks ago, he and the rest of his family were seriously excited.

But, just one week later, he saw Derek and let something slip that jeopardized the entire engagement.

For context, his sister battled ovarian cancer back when she was just 16 or 17. And in the end, she was forced to have her ovaries surgically removed.

“And from what I understand, part of her uterus,” he added.

Anyway, when he saw Derek after the engagement announcement, he had a moment and made a comment related to his sister’s medical history.

More specifically, he said, “It’s great you found someone you love so much that you would abandon having children.”

