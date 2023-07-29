He Made A Remark About His Friend’s Girlfriend Being Gorgeous And Allowed His Pregnant Fiancée To Think He Was Cheating

According to this man, he and his fiancée, Jen, have been inseparable for the past six years. He really enjoys her company, so much so that he never really enjoys going out with Jen.

“She’s fun and makes my night way better by having her around,” he said.

“We are also very open with communication, and we aren’t blind, so we will 100% tell each other when we find someone else attractive.”

Apparently, it is extremely common for them to make remarks about other good-looking people. Just two months ago, for instance, Jen reportedly pointed out a handsome man and made a comment about the guy’s arms being able to “toss her around.”

They obviously never act on any of these statements, either. Instead, he claims that it’s all just “talk,” and sometimes, it actually just leads to more closeness in their own relationship.

However, Jen is currently 32 weeks pregnant and has been feeling increasingly insecure.

“I still think she’s beautiful no matter what,” he clarified.

“But telling her that makes no difference.”

He also believes that, recently, he really messed up after he made a remark about how he thinks his friend’s girlfriend is “gorgeous” and “has nice hips.”

