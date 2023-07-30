He Made A Sarcastic Remark To A Mom At A Child’s Birthday Party After She Implied He Didn’t Know How To Take Care of His Daughter

There are a lot of young parents out there whose great parenting is often dismissed because of their age.

One young man recently made a sarcastic remark after a woman at a child’s birthday implied he didn’t know how to care for his daughter.

He’s 21 and a single dad to his five-year-old daughter, Morgan. He and Morgan’s mom had her when they were very young, and her mom ended up leaving him to raise her. Although Morgan’s mom visits her briefly on birthdays and holidays, he’s done most of the work himself.

Last weekend, Morgan was invited to a kid’s birthday party, so he decided to take her and stick around since he had nothing else going on. He knew most of the adults and parents there, but there were also some unfamiliar faces.

One of them was a lady who asked which of the kids was his daughter, and he pointed out Morgan.

“At this point, I’m used to watching people work out the age math in real-time,” he said.

“I’ve explained that I know I’m young, but I’d like to think I deserve some kudos for being five years in, and I’d like to think I’m not totally incompetent.”

The lady asked him if he was Morgan’s cousin or stepbrother who brought her to the party. She was shocked when he told her he was Morgan’s dad and continued to pry. She asked if Morgan’s mom was there, and he told her he was a single dad.

Then, it got worse.

