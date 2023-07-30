His Daughter Asked Him To Help Honor Her Stepdad At Her Wedding, But He Said No, Because This Guy Has Always Been Terrible To Him

This father has two adult children– Emily, who is 30-years-old, and Hayes, who is 26-years-old– with his ex-wife.

A few months after their son was born, his ex-wife left him for her high school sweetheart Sam and ended up marrying him less than a year later.

But while his daughter Emily has always had a good relationship with her stepfather, he and Sam have not had the best relationship over the years.

Sam has consistently tried to make him feel like a bad father and an insignificant person in his children’s lives. Sam and Emily have been especially close, and Sam would often taunt him over this.

“When I told him he was being childish, he’d tell me in return that he knew it cut me up inside to have to share her affection as a dad. He told me one day he would be walking her down the aisle, and maybe she’d even want him to do it alone,” he explained.

Luckily, despite Sam’s behavior, the father-daughter relationship between him and Emily was never strained or ruined.

They have continued to be close, and he also feels a lot closer to Hayes than Sam ever has. Sadly he thinks that Hayes being gay is the reason behind Sam choosing to have a more distant relationship with him.

But still, while his children were growing up, he did everything he could to keep his feelings about Sam to himself, even though it was certainly challenging at times.

“There are times I had to restrain myself from exploding in front of the kids when Sam would taunt me. I knew he’d love a chance to get me out of my kids’ lives,” he said.

