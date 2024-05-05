He Gave His Wife A “Hall Pass” While He Was Stationed Abroad Years Ago, So He Recently Asked For One As Well, But She Thinks Their Situation Is Completely Different Now

This man is currently married, but before he and his wife tied the knot, he was actually stationed on the other side of the world.

So he and his wife were in a long-distance relationship at the time, and one night, the lack of physical affection started to get to her.

That’s why she ultimately asked him if she could have a “hall pass,” meaning an allowance to hook up with someone else. According to her, she just “needed physical touch.”

“And you know, to me, that’s valid,” he admitted.

“I wasn’t insecure about it. I was fine with it. To me, I view attraction and love as completely different emotions, and I explained that to her.”

So, he wound up allowing his wife to have a “hall pass.” But, since then, their relationship has obviously changed.

He eventually moved back home, and they were reunited. Then, he and his wife got engaged and have now been married for a few years.

However, according to him, his wife is also different in terms of her appearance.

“Now, she has let herself go and put on weight. I still love her dearly, but as far as attraction goes, she and I both are on the same page,” he revealed.

