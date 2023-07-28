Her Boyfriend Drunkenly Kissed Another Woman And Came Clean Right After, But She’s Still Considering Ending Their Five-Year Relationship

This woman has been dating her boyfriend for five years, and they were even planning to get engaged later this year.

However, she is now second-guessing her relationship after her boyfriend admitted to getting drunk and kissing another woman.

It all began when they were invited out to a club for his friend’s birthday. And usually, he actually doesn’t like to go out without her.

But she found out that she urgently needed to go out of town and, by the time she got back, she was going to be exhausted. So, she told her boyfriend that she would be too tired to go to the club later that night.

At that point, her boyfriend reportedly said that he just wanted to stay home with her and watch Netflix together.

“I told him to go because our friend would be upset if we both had to miss the birthday party,” she recalled.

That’s why her boyfriend wound up attending the celebration. While he was there, he ultimately kissed another woman that they see socially from time to time. She doesn’t think of the other woman as a friend but more so as an acquaintance.

According to her boyfriend, the other woman also initiated the kiss. Then, her boyfriend kissed back before he eventually backed off.

Anyway, as soon as he got home from the birthday party, he told her about what happened. He also apologized and claimed to be extremely ashamed.

