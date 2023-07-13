Her Boyfriend’s Family Tried To Get Her To Share A Hotel Room With His Grandma When They Went Away Together

This 28-year-old woman and her 30-year-old boyfriend have been together for nearly five years, and they are soon going to be attending the wedding of one of her boyfriend’s close friends. This friend lives across the country, so they will have to fly for about six hours to get there.

And because this friend is close to his family, her boyfriend’s brother, parents, and grandmother are also all going to be attending the wedding. Her boyfriend’s parents actually booked a suite for all of them to stay together for the duration of the trip.

But things started to become a little bit complicated when discussing the sleeping arrangements with his family.

The suite that his parents booked had two bedrooms as well as a living room area with a pull-out couch bed. Her boyfriend comes from a very conservative family, so they were not comfortable with allowing the couple to sleep in the same room together.

To avoid this, her boyfriend’s parents suggested that she sleep in the same room with the grandmother instead, while her boyfriend and his brother would stay on the couch. When she heard about this idea, she immediately became uncomfortable!

“I’m a pretty introverted person and also suffer from social anxiety, which makes extended periods of socialization pretty stressful for me,” she explained.

“These arrangements sound pretty cramped to me, and the idea of sleeping with his grandma makes me uncomfortable, honestly.”

As an alternative solution, she suggested that she just pay for her own hotel room so that she could be in her own comfortable space. When she told her boyfriend about this idea, he said that if she was going to do that, then he would prefer to just stay with her instead of in the suite. After this conversation, they decided to book their own private hotel room.

She thought that the issue was resolved, but she quickly learned that she was wrong. Her boyfriend explained to her that his parents were not comfortable with them getting their own room and insisted that they stay in the suite that they had booked.

