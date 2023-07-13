She Freaked Out On Her Husband’s Sisters After They Threw Her 4-Year-Old Daughter In The Deep End Of Her Pool To Try To Teach Her To Swim

This 32-year-old woman has a 4-year-old daughter, Julia, who is currently learning how to swim.

Julia has been taking lessons and is able to float on her back and hold her breath by plugging her nose underwater for a small period of time. Julia can doggie paddle a bit but is not comfortable swimming just yet and likes to hold on to the pool’s edge and remain in the shallow end.

For the past month, her husband’s sisters and parents have been staying at their house in preparation to travel to her grandparent’s house together to celebrate the Fourth of July. Her two sisters-in-law are Jane, who is 22, and Nora, who is 17.

She has an inground pool in her backyard, and recently they had a small cookout with the family and enjoyed some time in the pool.

Her other daughter, who is 9, was having some fun with Jane and Nora until they asked both of the younger girls to join in on their swim races. Julia was in the pool with them but again did not know how to swim as well as the older girls.

“Up until this point, I was in the pool with Julia the entire time until I had to take a cake out of the oven, and when it was time to do that, I’d asked Jane and Nora if they’d mind keeping an eye on her, but if they didn’t want to I’d just bring Julia in with me, but they said they’d watch her,” she explained.

Julia tried to tell Jane and Nora that she couldn’t swim yet, which gave them a dangerously bad idea.

The two older girls had seen videos online of swim trainers throwing babies into a pool and having them learn how to find their way back up. For some reason, they thought that this technique would be good for them to try out on Julia.

“So Nora decided to pick my daughter up and throw her into the DEEP end [of the] pool, which sent her into a panic, and she was splashing everywhere, and because it was the deep end, she could not touch the ground,” she said.

