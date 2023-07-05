Her Brother Asked Her If She Could Gain Some Weight For His Wedding Because His Fiancée Is Jealous That She’s Skinnier

Insulting someone based on their weight is never okay and can cause a lot of emotional damage.

One woman fought with her future sister-in-law, who asked her to put on weight for her wedding because she was angry that she was skinnier than her.

She’s 20 and has a 28-year-old brother who is getting married soon. She’s always gotten along well with her future sister-in-law, so she was asked to be a bridesmaid.

She hasn’t been able to help her brother and his fiancée plan their wedding because she goes to college on the other side of the country.

The last time she saw her family, she looked quite different. Over the previous six months, she’s been following a healthy weight-loss regime and lost about 30 pounds. She used to feel unhealthy, and now she feels a lot better and is proud of herself.

Although she couldn’t be there in person to help her brother and his fiancée with wedding prep, they made special accommodations for her so she could get fitted for her bridesmaid dress. She went on FaceTime with a seamstress who had her take her measurements over the phone. No one else was present for that phone call, so her family had no idea she had lost so much weight.

When she finally went home for the wedding, her sister-in-law immediately seemed disappointed to see that her body had changed and actually asked her why she lost weight. Her sister-in-law didn’t seem happy for her at all and looked upset.

Later that day, her brother spoke to her privately and asked if she could gain a few pounds in the three weeks before the wedding. He told her his fiancée was jealous that she was now skinnier than her.

She asked to speak with her future sister-in-law about all of this, and they did. Unfortunately, it didn’t go very well.

