Her Fiancé Secretly Recorded Them In Bed And Has Been Sharing Those Videos With His Friends Since Before They Made Their Relationship Official

This 23-year-old girl is currently engaged to a 29-year-old guy, and they have been together for three and a half years now.

They do live together, and he proposed to her a couple of weeks ago. Recently, she was at a birthday for one of his friends, and she found something out about her fiancé that left her feeling humiliated and overwhelmed.

Her fiancé happened to be out of town for a business trip, so she went to the party alone, as she’s very close to the girlfriend of the guy whose party it was.

While she was at the party, a different friend of her fiancé’s kept following her around incessantly.

As she was about to leave the party, this guy ended up cornering her and said he could show her a better time than her fiancé could and that he saw she wasn’t getting what she deserved.

“He then went on to tell me he knows I have a great body and that he’d rather see it in person than on a phone,” she explained.

She had no clue what he was talking about, and she had a few drinks herself that night, so she just left the party without prodding further about what this guy meant.

2 days later, her fiancé returned from his trip, so she questioned him about what his friend had been talking about.

Her fiancé brushed it off and blamed his friend for just being drunk. But, a couple of hours after that conversation, her fiancé stepped out of their house to make a call that he said was for work.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.