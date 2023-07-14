She Went On A Beach Trip With Her Family, And Her Sister Expected Her To Pay For All Her Meals

This 33-year-old woman comes from a large family of six children, and the youngest of the group is her 31-year-old sister Lucy.

Lucy often acts entitled and feels as though everyone in the family is obligated to help her out financially.

She, on the other hand, is a single mom who works two jobs in order to cover her rent and bills and is very tight with her money.

And since one of her jobs is being a virtual assistant online, she thought that maybe Lucy would be interested in it in order to make some money for herself. However, no matter how many times she offered to help her get started, Lucy declined.

Recently, the family decided to go on a day trip to the beach, which was about an hour away. It was a sort of last-minute trip suggested by her parents, but they went with the flow, and her daughter decided she wanted to come along too. That morning, Lucy asked if she could ride with her and her daughter, and she agreed to it.

“I called when I was on her street and reminded her to bring her phone charger and wallet. She sometimes forgets things, so I usually remind her,” she explained.

In the car, they decided to make a stop to get something to eat, so she asked Lucy if she wanted to place an order for herself. Then, they both placed their separate food orders and headed into the restaurant. And since Lucy’s order was done first, she asked her for her sister’s payment method.

Suddenly, Lucy got angry and explained that she didn’t have any money on her. Apparently, she had just quit her job and couldn’t afford to pay for the meal, but she still decided to place an order because she was hungry.

“I went ahead and paid for it since there was a line behind us. She then nastily said thanks. I told her I didn’t know she [had] quit her job, but she should’ve said something before I ordered the food. She didn’t respond,” she said.

