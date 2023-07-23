Her Fiancé Told Her That He Wants To Be Single, But He Also Doesn’t Want To Lose Her

This 27-year-old girl is currently engaged to a 29-year-old guy, and they have been in a relationship for more than 7 years now.

They first got together back when they were in college, and they have been going strong ever since.

Unfortunately, her fiancé recently started struggling with what she calls the “grass is greener syndrome.”

What this means is that her fiancé revealed to her that he feels that they have been in a relationship for quite a long amount of time, and that means he never got to really experience anything else.

He hasn’t been in a lot of relationships and does not currently know what he wants or what will make him happy.

That being said, he wants to explore being single and just living his life without being tied down at all.

He also mentioned that he’s not sure he’s built to be monogamous and doubts that he can only be with her for the rest of his life.

“We have a very healthy relationship and are very happy, but he says he struggles with this daily,” she explained.

“He doesn’t want to lose me, but he feels he will have regrets if he stays and regrets if he goes. He believes he will never be happy and that even if he went into a new relationship, he would still feel “what ifs” and need more.”

