He Threw Out A Girl’s Dish At A Potluck Party After He Found Hair In It, But Then She Started Screaming At Him

This 28-year-old guy and his friends frequently throw potluck parties together, and they have a couple of rules to abide by for these parties.

One main rule is that the food has to be purchased from a restaurant or a store and cannot be homemade at all.

This rule developed after they had an incident of food poisoning, so that’s why they cut out any dishes that someone made.

Since that incident and the implementation of their new rule, nobody in their group has had an issue with it.

They just had their most recent potluck party, and one of his friends invited a 20-year-old girl that he had never met prior to the party.

This girl ended up bringing a dish, but it was a dish that she had made herself instead of something that she had bought specifically for the party.

He figures that his friend never told her about the rule at all.

“Whatever, first time, we left the dish out,” he explained. “She brought mashed potatoes. I took a serving.”

“Noticed some dark spots. I just thought it was pepper. I felt something weird in my mouth and fished it out. It was animal hair.”

