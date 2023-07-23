Her Mom Yelled At Her That She’s A Bad Mom For Not Allowing Her To Meet Her Newborn Daughter

A 28-year-old woman recently gave birth to a baby girl and is excited about being a new mother. However, she is having trouble creating boundaries between her mother and her family.

Her 51-year-old mother has a history of being verbally abusive towards her and her brothers and sisters and often cannot control her anger, even over the littlest of things.

So, ever since the baby was born, she has been worried about introducing her new daughter to her mother.

“I don’t want my daughter to be exposed to that kind of behavior,” she explained.

However, her mother was being very adamant about seeing the baby and was pressuring her to let her come over for a visit.

Her mother vows to behave around the new baby, desperately wanting to be in her granddaughter’s life.

Before she even had time to consider her options, her mother showed up at her house with no warning and demanded to see the granddaughter.

She told her mother that she did not feel comfortable with the idea of her holding the baby, which caused her mother to react angrily, and she instantly began to raise her voice.

“She called me a terrible mother and said that I was keeping my granddaughter away from her,” she said.

