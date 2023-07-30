Her Mother-In-Law Showed Up To Her Wedding In A White And Lacey Dress

This woman and her mother-in-law had a good relationship right up until her wedding! Her husband’s mother’s behavior on their special day shocked her beyond belief, and now her mother-in-law doesn’t even want to talk to her.

Everyone knows it’s risky to wear white to a wedding because you want the bride and her gown to be the star of the show. So imagine her surprise when her mother-in-law showed up to her wedding in a white lacey dress!

“When I noticed, I was shocked, but oh well, nothing I can do about it. When it came time for photos, my husband thought it might be a good idea to ask her to wear her pink shawl to make the dress look a little less…bridal in the photos,” she explained.

While she thought that would have been a quick and easy fix, her mother-in-law was extremely offended and assumed that it was her idea and not her husband’s.

The rest of the day, her mother-in-law had a bad attitude and only smiled in photos with her husband. If she was in the photo, her mother-in-law was scowling in the background!

“It’s depressing. Even her speech had nothing to do with us, but rather ‘Oh poor me, I can’t do anything right,'” she said.

Fast forward a month and a half after the wedding day, her mother-in-law will still not speak to her! The woman will only ask to visit with her son and promises that she will invite her daughter-in-law along another time.

But behind her back, her mother-in-law is talking badly about her to the rest of the family. She can’t believe that this is her new reality and is tired of this toxic relationship with her husband’s mother.

“I’m so beyond sick of it. I truly feel like I’m practically the best daughter-in-law a mother-in-law could ask for, and I’m at my wit’s end,” she added.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.